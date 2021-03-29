Advertisement

Richest Czech man among 5 killed in Alaska helicopter crash

Billionaire Petr Kellner died in the crash, along with another person from the Czech Republic,...
Billionaire Petr Kellner died in the crash, along with another person from the Czech Republic, one man from Colorado, and two Alaskans, including the pilot.(Gray Media)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 6:06 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Five people have died in a helicopter crash in Alaska’s backcountry, including the Czech Republic’s richest man.

Billionaire Petr Kellner died in the crash, along with another person from the Czech Republic, one man from Colorado, and two Alaskans, including the pilot.

A sixth person is in serious condition but stable at an Anchorage hospital.

The contracted helicopter crashed Saturday as it was transporting three guests and two guides from a lodge on a heli-skiing adventure.

The bodies were recovered Sunday from the crash site near Knik Glacier and turned over to the state medical examiner.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the cause of the crash.

Politicians and friends in the Czech Republic have paid tribute to Kellner.

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis has offered his condolences to the family. He has called it “an unbelievable tragedy.”

Kellner was a majority owner of the PPF Group, an international investment company. His wealth was estimated by Forbes at $17.4 billion.

PPF Group confirmed his death.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources
Illegal alligators seized from a Kentucky home
generic shooting graphic
Ohio County: Homeowner shoots intruder in knee
Kentucky COVID-19 Update
COVID-19 cases decline for 11 weeks straight, 1.4 million Kentuckians vaccinated
Twins Olive and Ashton Perry are putting on weight in the NICU after their births, which came...
‘A whirlwind’: Parents shocked when twins born 5 days apart in different months
Community Easter Eggstravaganza Drive- Thru
Community Easter Eggstravaganza Drive-Thru

Latest News

Kaley LIVE at Trek at the Track
Kaley LIVE at Trek at the Track
The massive Ever Given, a Panama-flagged, Japanese-owned ship that carries cargo between Asia...
Ship ‘partially refloated,’ but still stuck in Suez Canal
Good News: White Squirrel Model
Good News: White Squirrel Model
Lincoln's Birthplace in Hodgenville, KY. statue is in the center of town in Lincoln Square and...
Abraham Lincoln Birthplace National Historical Park to reopen visitor center in April
Mia Nolasco, 1, is shown on the left. Michelle Nolasco, 30, is seen on the right.
Amber Alert issued for abducted New Mexico baby