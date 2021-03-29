Scottsville woman arrested in Glasgow after stolen vehicle found

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Glasgow Police discovered that a Scottsville woman was operating a stolen vehicle after a complaint on Old Bowling Green Road.

Officers made contact with Amanda Glaab after she showed up to a residence for someone that did not live there.

The vehicle she was driving was found to be stolen.

The owner said that his vehicle had been stolen from his job on Industrial Drive.

Glaab was arrested on auto theft charges and public intoxication. Her court date is set for this afternoon.

