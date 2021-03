BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Public Library is hosting two events to sculpt and paint bowls for the 9th annual Empty Bowls of Bowling Green event.

For $5 you will sculpt and paint two bowls, one to keep and one to donate.

You can register for the April 13th date here:

http://ow.ly/eLLB50E9EAI

And the April 29th date here:

http://ow.ly/ld7G50E9EAE

