UPS presents Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky with $7,300 grant

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky recently received a $7,300 grant from UPS.

“Junior Achievement is appreciative of our partnership with UPS,” said Junior Achievement Interim President Abby Phillips. “Junior Achievement relies in part on community funds and grants to continue providing educational programs to local students. We are proud of our strong partnership with UPS and appreciate their commitment to the education of our youth.”

Junior Achievement applied for the funding to aid them in their goal of providing proven curricula to student participants, encouraging them to complete their formal K-12 education, consider additional career-focused education, and become valued employees in their desired careers.

On an annual basis, Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky reaches almost 9,000 local students. These funds specifically will help provide programming support for 500 of those students.

This is the ninth consecutive year Junior Achievement has received support from the UPS grant.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.