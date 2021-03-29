Woman arrested in Glasgow for impersonating an FBI agent and harassment
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department responded to Rural King Friday on a complaint of a woman who was harassing customers.
According to police, 21-year-old Sarah Bradley of Glasgow was impersonating an FBI Agent, taking customers receipts from their hands causing a disturbance, and refusing to leave the store.
Bradley was arrested and charged with Criminal Trespassing-3rd Degree, Disorderly Conduct 2nd Degree, Impersonating A Peace Officer, Resisting Arrest.
She was taken to the Barren County Jail.
