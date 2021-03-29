Advertisement

Woman arrested in Glasgow for impersonating an FBI agent and harassment

Sarah A. Bradley, 21, is arrested at Rural King in Glasgow for disorderly conduct and other...
Sarah A. Bradley, 21, is arrested at Rural King in Glasgow for disorderly conduct and other charges.(Barren County Detention Center)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department responded to Rural King Friday on a complaint of a woman who was harassing customers.

According to police, 21-year-old Sarah Bradley of Glasgow was impersonating an FBI Agent, taking customers receipts from their hands causing a disturbance, and refusing to leave the store.

Bradley was arrested and charged with Criminal Trespassing-3rd Degree, Disorderly Conduct 2nd Degree, Impersonating A Peace Officer, Resisting Arrest.

She was taken to the Barren County Jail.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources
Illegal alligators seized from a Kentucky home
generic shooting graphic
Ohio County: Homeowner shoots intruder in knee
Kentucky COVID-19 Update
COVID-19 cases decline for 11 weeks straight, 1.4 million Kentuckians vaccinated
Amanda Glaab of Scottsville was arrested on auto theft and public intoxication charges.
Scottsville woman arrested in Glasgow after stolen vehicle found
Twins Olive and Ashton Perry are putting on weight in the NICU after their births, which came...
‘A whirlwind’: Parents shocked when twins born 5 days apart in different months

Latest News

Jenny Durbin, 41 (pictured) and Douglas Sanders, 33 (not pictured) were both arrest Friday in...
Edmonson Co. traffic stop leads to felony drug arrests
Commonwealth of Kentucky
Gov. Beshear announces improvement of parks and outdoor spaces; 12 in southcentral Kentucky
Junior Achievement is the world's largest organization dedicated to giving young people the...
UPS presents Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky with $7,300 grant
Amanda Glaab of Scottsville was arrested on auto theft and public intoxication charges.
Scottsville woman arrested in Glasgow after stolen vehicle found