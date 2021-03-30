A MUCH Colder Wednesday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After our warmest day of 2021 (Bowling Green’s high temp: 76°), BIG changes are coming! Rain arrives tonight, followed by blustery, raw, and much cooler conditions Wednesday.

Showers and a few rumbles of thunder will roll through tonight into early Wednesday. A few storms could have strong winds, but we don’t anticipate severe weather. Showers continue into Wednesday morning followed by a lull in activity near midday before more shower activity redevelops in the afternoon. The rain finally ends by the evening, but this system will be soggy by bringing us between 0.5″ and an inch and a half of rainfall across south-central Kentucky. The highest amounts are expected to be towards the Lake Cumberland region and lighter amounts will be to the west. Wednesday will not only see showers, but also falling temps as morning high temperatures will be in the mid 50s before falling in the 40s during the day. It will be a CHILLY finish to March!

Thursday morning will have lows around or below freezing with skies clearing out - and Thursday during the day will only see temps reach the mid-to-upper 40s. Fortunately it will be dry with mostly sunny skies... but the clear skies will allow temps on Thursday night into Friday to fall in the low-to-mid 20s. Widespread frost and a hard freeze are expected, so hold off on planting if you can or if you have plants outside, take them inside or cover them up! Good Friday sees temps struggle to reach 50 with continued sunshine before we see temps recover this Easter Weekend in the 60s. A few spots could reach the low 70s by Easter Sunday, so if you are planning any family activities, we suggest enjoying them outside with the sunshine and warm conditions! We should climb well into the 70s Monday and Tuesday with more sunshine.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

**Freeze Warning in Effect Thu morning, Freeze Watch in effect Fri morning**

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers. Breezy, turning colder. AM High 58, Low 29, winds NW-13, G-30

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy & much colder. High 46, Low 24, winds NW-14, G-30

GOOD FRIDAY: Sunny but chilly. High 50, Low 30, winds NE-5

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 76

Today’s Low: 39

Normal High: 65

Normal Low: 41

Record High: 87 (1910)

Record Low: 22 (1964)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 4.38″ (+0.12″)

Yearly Precip: 16.41″ (+4.58″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 8.8″

Today’s Sunset: 7:07 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:33 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 28 / Small Particulate Matter: 25)

UV Index: High (6)

Pollen Count: High (10.8 - Trees)

