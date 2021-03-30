Advertisement

A project to rehabilitate and resurface a section of I-65 in Simpson and Warren Counties to begin next week

Traffic delays and congestion are expected and motorists should use caution
(WYMT)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2021
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A project to rehabilitate and resurface a section of Interstate 65 in both directions in Simpson and Warren Counties is expected to begin on Monday, April 5.

The project will address the pavement issues from near the 13 mile marker in Simpson County to near the 25 mile marker in Warren County.

Crews are out this week putting up signs and other traffic control devices.

The disjointed pavement, which is responsible for the poor ride quality in this section of I-65, will be rehabilitated and resurfaced. 

The project will also address repairing any issues with the shoulders of the roadway and drainage repairs in the median.

During the construction process, I-65 will be reduced to two lanes during certain periods of the project as well as down to one lane in other periods.

The shoulder will be utilized as a travel lane. Additional information will be released as the phases progress.

These lane closures are expected to cause delays with heavy congestion at some points.

Motorists are advised to slow down and pay attention when approaching the construction zone.

The speed limit will be reduced in this section to 55 mph.

Slowed or stopped traffic should be expected, especially during the phases when the road is reduced to one lane.

The project is expected to be completed by early winter.

The contract was awarded to Scotty’s Contracting & Stone LLC on Nov. 20, 2020 in the amount $8,185,325.

Additional information is available here http://transportation.ky.gov/

