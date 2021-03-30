Advertisement

Allen Co. Health Department COVID-19 update and COVID vaccination appointment information

ACHD now offering Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ALLEN CO., Ky. (WBKO) - The Allen County Health Department is making appointments for those wishing to receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

The Health Department is currently offering the Moderna vaccine at this time in which you have to be 18 years of age or older.

The Moderna vaccine is a 2 shot series with at least 4 weeks between the initial (Prime) dose and the 2nd(Boost) dose.

You will be expected to receive your second dose at this location.

You can call 270-237-4423 or 270-239-7378 to schedule.

Allen County is in the Orange Zone for cases currently.

Please assist the ACHD and the community in sustaining the current level or even better, dropping the number of daily cases down in the community by just following a few steps.

Be vigilant, wear a mask in public, maintain social distance, wash/sanitize hands frequently, and cover those coughs and sneezes.

If you are sick, stay home from work, school, or other activities if having any COVID-19 symptoms, seek medical care, and we encourage testing for anyone who is symptomatic.

Allen Co. COVID Update:

The Health Department reports 12 new cases of COVID-19 in Allen County since 3:00 pm. yesterday.

Allen County now has had a total of 1920 cases reported since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Currently 1843 cases have fully recovered and are off quarantine with a remainder of 47 Active Cases in quarantine at this time either at home or hospitalized.

The number of deaths determined by Kentucky Department of Public Health related to COVID-19 can be found on the KY COVID-19 Dashboard at: https://kygeonet.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/543ac64bc40445918cf8bc34dc40e334 .

As of this morning, there were 11 pending tests reported with the Allen County partners: Agape Health, TJ Health- Scottsville, and Medical Center-Scottsville.

This does not include any tests performed outside of Allen County.

