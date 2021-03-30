Bills propose funding full day kindergarten, water projects

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky lawmakers have advanced a last-minute spending plan to pump money into full-day kindergarten and pay off unemployment insurance debts.

Another proposal would allocate federal money for water and wastewater projects. The big-ticket proposals surfaced Tuesday on the final day of this year’s legislative session.

One proposal includes $140 million in state funds for full-day kindergarten. The spending plan also includes $575 million in federal pandemic aid to repay a federal loan that kept the state’s unemployment insurance program afloat. A separate measure would allocate $250 million in federal pandemic aid for water and wastewater projects.

