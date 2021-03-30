Advertisement

Bills propose funding full day kindergarten, water projects

FILE - In this Oct. 6, 2020, file photo, kindergarten students check to make sure they are...
FILE - In this Oct. 6, 2020, file photo, kindergarten students check to make sure they are standing at the proper social distancing space as they line up to go outside during the coronavirus outbreak at the Osborn School, in Rye, N.Y. Schools and camps across the county are making plans to help kids catch up academically this summer after a year or more of remote learning for many of them. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)(Mary Altaffer | WBKO)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky lawmakers have advanced a last-minute spending plan to pump money into full-day kindergarten and pay off unemployment insurance debts.

Another proposal would allocate federal money for water and wastewater projects. The big-ticket proposals surfaced Tuesday on the final day of this year’s legislative session.

One proposal includes $140 million in state funds for full-day kindergarten. The spending plan also includes $575 million in federal pandemic aid to repay a federal loan that kept the state’s unemployment insurance program afloat. A separate measure would allocate $250 million in federal pandemic aid for water and wastewater projects.

