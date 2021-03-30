Bowling Green Veteran’s Center likely to break ground next year

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In March of 2020, Governor Andy Beshear signed legislation to provide $2.5 million to fund design and preconstruction costs of a Veteran’s Nursing Home in Bowling Green.

Mark Bowman, the executive director of the Office of Kentucky Veterans Centers, has announced the project is close to reaching approval for federal match funding, which is the final step before construction of the $30 million facility.

“Everybody’s coming together, and we’re getting so much closer, and that’s why we’re so excited about this it’s been a long time coming,” Bowman said.

The state has allocated $10.5 million towards the facility, the other $19.5 million, coming from the Veterans Administration, is expected to be announced within the next few days, Bowman said.

“We fully expect to receive a funding letter for this project. There’s never a guarantee, but there’s reportedly about $500 million dollars that are going to be infused into this program (State Veteran’s Home Construction Grant Program), which normally, there’s about a bout $100 million,” Bowman explained.

Plans are in the works for the Veteran’s Center to be built at the Kentucky Transpark in Bowling Green. It will have at least 60 beds and create about 120 jobs.

“It’s something that’s been desperately needed in this area of the state,” Warren County Judge Executive Mike Buchanon said. “We’re very, very gratified that finally it looks like we’re at the point that we’ve made enough headway both with state and federal and with the Veterans Administration to get this off the ground.”

Bowman is hopeful that construction on the new Veteran’s Center will begin in spring or summer of 2022.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.