Breezy and warm Tuesday before big cool down!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a pleasant Monday with plentiful sunshine, we get more of that but with a twist!

We will have wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour today, which may knock your trash can down near the yard. (WBKO)

Tuesday will start off milder with mostly clear skies, but clouds will increase through the day ahead of our next weather-maker which will arrive just after sunset. Tuesday will also be breezy with gusts up to 30 miles per hour out of the south, which will allow temps to rise in the mid 70s! Given the winds and dry/warm air, it is NOT a day to burn anything as a fire could easily spread in these conditions! Showers and a few rumbles of thunder move in Tuesday night into early Wednesday. A few storms could have strong winds, but we don’t anticipate any widespread severe weather. Showers continue into Wednesday morning followed by a lull in activity near midday before more shower activity redevelops in the afternoon. The rain finally ends by the evening, but this system will be soggy by bringing us between 0.5″ and an inch and a half of rainfall across south-central Kentucky. The highest amounts are expected to be towards the Lake Cumberland region and lighter amounts will be to the west. Wednesday will not only see showers, but also falling temps as morning high temperatures will be in the mid 50s before falling in the 40s during the day. A blustery northwest wind will make for a raw, chilly feel to the final day of March!

Thursday morning will have lows around or below freezing with skies clearing out - and Thursday during the day will only see temps reach the mid-to-upper 40s. Fortunately it will be dry with mostly sunny skies... but the clear skies will allow temps on Thursday night into Friday to fall in the mid 20s. Widespread frost and a hard freeze are expected, so hold off on planting if you can or if you have plants outside, take them inside or cover them up! Good Friday will have temps reach the mid 50s with continued sunshine before we see temps recover this Easter Weekend in the 60s. A few spots could reach the low 70s by Easter Sunday, so if you are planning any family activities, we suggest enjoying them outside with the sunshine and warm conditions!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Clouds increasing. Breezy and warm. High 75. Low 48. Winds S at 18 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy. Scattered showers. Breezy with falling temps. High 56. Low 31. Winds NW at 13 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy and cool. Hard freeze likely. High 48. Low 24. Winds NW at 14 mph.

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 87 (1910)

Record Low Today: 22 (1964)

Normal High: 65

Normal Low: 41

Sunrise: 6:36 a.m.

Sunset: 7:06 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 28 / Small Particulate Matter: 25)

UV Index: Moderate (6 - Sunburn Time if Unprotected: 40 minutes)

Pollen Count: Very High (10.6 - Trees)

Mold Count: Low (1685 Mold Spore Count)

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 62

Yesterday’s Low: 33

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 4.38″ (+0.27″)

Yearly Precip: 16.41″ (+4.73″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 8.8″

