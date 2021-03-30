Advertisement

Cars and Coffee kicks off this Saturday in Cave City

By Laura Rogers
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Saturdays are our favorite day of the week for a lot of reasons, now add one more. Cars and Coffee will take over downtown Cave City the first Saturday of every month starting April 3 from 9:00-11:00 a.m.

Broadway Street in the Historic Ace District will be home to world-class cars, a variety of vendors, live music and a farmers market. Black Magic Coffee and Landers Pots Bottom will serve coffee and breakfast, respectively. Entertainment and shopping will also include emceeing and live interviews with Emry and Jeremy from A Walk Through Time and merchandise from Replica Screen Printing.

Admission to Cars and Coffee is free. Learn more by calling (270) 773-0087.

Good News: Veterans Honored at Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall
