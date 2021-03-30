BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The cave country trails challenge is back this year.

Cave county trails is a non-profit - that aims to create a regional network of outdoor recreational trails connecting communities in the mammoth cave area in southcentral Kentucky.

The first challenge kicks off this Thursday, April 1st, and runs through April 30th.

To enter all you have to do is hit one of the trails and post your picture using the hashtag cave country trails challenge.

To find out more about this challenge you can click HERE.

