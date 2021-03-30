Advertisement

Cave Country Trails

cave country trails back!
cave country trails back!(Kaley Skaggs)
By Kaley Skaggs
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The cave country trails challenge is back this year.

Cave county trails is a non-profit - that aims to create a regional network of outdoor recreational trails connecting communities in the mammoth cave area in southcentral Kentucky.

The first challenge kicks off this Thursday, April 1st, and runs through April 30th.

To enter all you have to do is hit one of the trails and post your picture using the hashtag cave country trails challenge.

To find out more about this challenge you can click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police are working a fatal wreck in Edmonson County.
UPDATE: One dead following fatal wreck in Edmonson County
Sarah A. Bradley, 21, is arrested at Rural King in Glasgow for disorderly conduct and other...
Woman arrested in Glasgow for impersonating an FBI agent and harassment
Jenny Durbin, 41 (pictured) and Douglas Sanders, 33 (not pictured) were both arrest Friday in...
Edmonson Co. traffic stop leads to felony drug arrests
Amanda Glaab of Scottsville was arrested on auto theft and public intoxication charges.
Scottsville woman arrested in Glasgow after stolen vehicle found
Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources
Illegal alligators seized from a Kentucky home

Latest News

Tracking soggy conditions overnight tonight
Breezy and warm before we get soggy and cooler
Good News: Veterans Honored at Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall
Good News: Veterans Honored at Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall
Kaley LIVE at Beaver Trail in Glasgow
Kaley LIVE at Beaver Trail in Glasgow
Cave City Cars and Coffee we will be hosting a farmers market
Cave City Cars and Coffee we will be hosting a farmers market