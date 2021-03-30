Advertisement

City of Bowling Green already planning fall events

The City of Bowling Green has announced their fall Harvest Festival for October 16th.
By Marisa Williams
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 7:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The City of Bowling Green wants you to save the date for the 2021 Harvest Festival!

**SAVE THE DATE** It may only be spring but we are looking ahead to fall! Mark your calendars for Saturday, October 16...

Posted by City of Bowling Green, KY - Municipal Government on Monday, March 29, 2021

They have already began promoting the Harvest Festival happening Saturday October 16, in Downtown Bowling Green. They say that all COVID restrictions and protocols will be in place.

Other than the day, all details, times and events are to be determined.

