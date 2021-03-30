City of Bowling Green already planning fall events

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The City of Bowling Green wants you to save the date for the 2021 Harvest Festival!

They have already began promoting the Harvest Festival happening Saturday October 16, in Downtown Bowling Green. They say that all COVID restrictions and protocols will be in place.

Other than the day, all details, times and events are to be determined.

