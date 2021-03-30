FULL INTERVIEW: 13 News interview with Sen. Mitch McConnell

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - 13 News spoke with Senator Mitch McConnell one-on-one Tuesday where he discussed a number of topics including Kentucky’s Senate Bill 228, former President Trump, abolishing the filibuster and masks.

Q: The Kentucky legislature overrode Beshear’s veto of SB 228 regarding the U.S. Senate vacancy yesterday. Many people are calling this the Mitch McConnell bill. Why the sudden change of filling a US Senate vacancy in Kentucky?

A: “First of all, I’m not going anywhere, I just got elected to a six-year term. Second, I have watched over my years in the senate the way different states fill vacancies when they occur. And I thought, the way we did it gave the governor whoever that may be, whether it’s a Democrat or Republican, too much power to put an interim appointment in there for the longest period of time. So what this bill does, is, first of all, the governor can only appoint from the list of three of the same party as the vacancy was created, because people elected that particular party’s representative to the Senate. And then very quickly, it sets up an election so that people can choose who they want. I think it’s the best way to fill a vacancy if it occurs, and a number of states and do it the way that I’m talking about. And I watched that over the years and recommended it to the state legislature and they did it.”

Q: People are hearing less from former President Trump since he’s not on Twitter. Have you kept up with him recently?

A: “Well, I’m concentrating on where we are now. You know, we have a new Democratic administration, they’re rep recommending all kinds of things that I think are, frankly, not in the best interest of the country. So we’re having our big political debates over the future. So I’m looking forward not backward, and not spending a whole lot of time reacting to what may or may not have happened in the last few months.”

Q: Would you support Trump’s 2024 run if he decides to run?

A: “I said I’d support him if he were the Republican nominee. As the Republican leader of the Senate, I’m gonna support the nominee of my party for President ’24.”

Q: You are obviously opposed to abolishing the filibuster. Are there any reforms you would be open to in regards to the filibuster?

A: “No, there’s nothing wrong with -- the Senate Democrats were not unhappy with the filibuster last year when they stopped a number of our things. What’s unique about the Senate is requires more than a simple majority to do most things. That’s the filibuster. It’s in the best interest of the Senate, interested the Senate, it’s in the best interest of the country. It’s not broken and doesn’t need to be fixed.”

Q: Your fellow Kentucky Senator Rand Paul is opposed to wearing a mask. You two have varying stances on mask-wearing. Is he setting a bad example with this viewpoint?

A: “Well, we agree on many things, we don’t agree on that.”

