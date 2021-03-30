Glasgow woman arrested for impersonating an FBI agent and causing a disturbance at Rural King

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Glasgow woman is arrested after police say she impersonated an FBI agent and harassed customers at Rural King in Glasgow.

Glasgow police say Sarah Bradley was taking customers’ receipts from their hands causing a disturbance, refused to leave the store, and was impersonating an FBI Agent.

Bradley, of Glasgow, was arrested and charged with Criminal Trespassing-3rd Degree, Disorderly Conduct 2nd Degree, Impersonating A Peace Officer, Resisting Arrest.

