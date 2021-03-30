Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports 751 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Governor Andy Beshear said 751 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Kentucky.

13 new deaths were reported including 10 new audit deaths. This brings the state total to 6,065 deaths due to COVID-19

The state has a 2.9% positivity rate.

378 are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. 91 are in the ICU and 37 are on a ventilator.

Kentucky has now vaccinated about 40% of all adults.

