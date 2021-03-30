Advertisement

Kentucky lawmakers OK virus liability shield for businesses

Exterior of the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)(Timothy D. Easley | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky lawmakers have cobbled together a bill to shield businesses and health care facilities from coronavirus-related lawsuits. The bill advanced Tuesday as lawmakers hurried to finish work before ending this year’s session.

The revamped liability protection measure cleared the House on a 70-27 vote. The bill returns to the Senate. Both chambers are dominated by Republicans.

They are mindful that they won’t have a chance to override any gubernatorial vetoes of bills passed in the final two days of the session.

The pandemic-related bill was among several proposals being considered on the final day of the 30-day legislative session.

