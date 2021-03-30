Kentucky State Police investigate deadly fire in Adair County

COLUMBIA, Ky. (WBKO) - On Monday, Kentucky State Police was called to a fire on Slick Rock West Road where a toddler was killed.

Police say there were three people inside of the building when it caught fire. 61-year-old Ruby Stotts was able to make it out of the building and was airlifted to the University of Louisville Hospital, an 11-year-old girl received severe burns and was airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville and 20-month-old boy was found inside the residence and pronounced dead.

At this time, the exact cause of this fire is unknown however foul play is not suspected.

