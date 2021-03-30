Advertisement

Man working on gun violence video killed in Philadelphia

Police were called to the Strawberry Mansion neighborhood around 8 p.m. Monday.
Police were called to the Strawberry Mansion neighborhood around 8 p.m. Monday.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 6:38 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A man working on a video about gun violence was shot and killed in Philadelphia, police said.

Police were called to the Strawberry Mansion neighborhood around 8 p.m. Monday.

“This 55-year-old male was working for a production company. They were inside of a private residence. They were interviewing and filming some family members whose children were victims of gun violence in the last two to three years,” Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

The man went out to his van to get more equipment and police said he was shot multiple times. Production equipment and two cellphones were found on the sidewalk.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he died. Authorities have not released his name.

The shooting was under investigation. Officers were not sure of a motive. No arrests were made.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police are working a fatal wreck in Edmonson County.
UPDATE: One dead following fatal wreck in Edmonson County
Sarah A. Bradley, 21, is arrested at Rural King in Glasgow for disorderly conduct and other...
Woman arrested in Glasgow for impersonating an FBI agent and harassment
Jenny Durbin, 41 (pictured) and Douglas Sanders, 33 (not pictured) were both arrest Friday in...
Edmonson Co. traffic stop leads to felony drug arrests
Amanda Glaab of Scottsville was arrested on auto theft and public intoxication charges.
Scottsville woman arrested in Glasgow after stolen vehicle found
Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources
Illegal alligators seized from a Kentucky home

Latest News

File image
Christian County Health Department vaccinating those 18 and older
President Joe Biden speaks during an event on COVID-19 vaccinations and the response to the...
Biden wants infrastructure package approved over summer
Kaley Live at Beaver Trail in Glasgow
Kaley Live at Beaver Trail in Glasgow
GRAPHIC: Asian American woman attacked, security guard doesn't come to her aid
GRAPHIC: Video shows Asian American woman assaulted on NYC street
Good News: Veterans honored in Elizabethtown
Good News: Veterans honored in Elizabethtown