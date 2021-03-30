McConnell’s unknown relationship with Trump, abolishing the filibuster, wearing a mask

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - From abolishing the filibuster, to if he’s spoken to former President Trump lately. 13 News Reporter Kelly Dean caught up with Senator Mitch McConnell (R-KY) for a one on one interview.

Whether strained or cordial, McConnell’s current relationship with former President Trump remains unclear as he seemed to deflect when asked if he had spoken with the former president lately.

“Well, I’m concentrating on where we are now,” McConnell said immediately. “So I’m looking forward not backward, and not spending a whole lot of time reacting to what may or may not have happened in the last few months.”

When asked to clear up some confusion on if he said he would support Trump in a 2024 Presidential run, he said he would support the GOP nominee.

“I said I’d support him (Trump) if he were the Republican nominee. As the Republican leader of the Senate, I’m gonna support the nominee of my party for President 24.”

Meanwhile, McConnell’s sentiment about abolishing the filibuster remains unchanged, as he said he wouldn’t be open to any kind of reform on the filibuster.

“There’s nothing wrong with it. The Senate Democrats were not unhappy with the filibuster last year when they stopped a number of our things,” he said. “It’s in the best interest of the country, it’s not broken and doesn’t need to be fixed.”

As it relates to masks, McConnell’s other fellow Kentucky Senator Rand Paul is openly opposed to wearing one but McConnell has a clear stance on the matter as he frequently encourages people to wear it.

“Well, we agree on many things, we don’t agree on that.”

During his visit to Med Center Health’s vaccine clinic, McConnell also encouraged people to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

