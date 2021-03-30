Advertisement

McConnell’s unknown relationship with Trump, abolishing the filibuster, wearing a mask

By Kelly Dean
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - From abolishing the filibuster, to if he’s spoken to former President Trump lately. 13 News Reporter Kelly Dean caught up with Senator Mitch McConnell (R-KY) for a one on one interview.

Whether strained or cordial, McConnell’s current relationship with former President Trump remains unclear as he seemed to deflect when asked if he had spoken with the former president lately.

“Well, I’m concentrating on where we are now,” McConnell said immediately. “So I’m looking forward not backward, and not spending a whole lot of time reacting to what may or may not have happened in the last few months.”

When asked to clear up some confusion on if he said he would support Trump in a 2024 Presidential run, he said he would support the GOP nominee.

“I said I’d support him (Trump) if he were the Republican nominee. As the Republican leader of the Senate, I’m gonna support the nominee of my party for President 24.”

Meanwhile, McConnell’s sentiment about abolishing the filibuster remains unchanged, as he said he wouldn’t be open to any kind of reform on the filibuster.

“There’s nothing wrong with it. The Senate Democrats were not unhappy with the filibuster last year when they stopped a number of our things,” he said. “It’s in the best interest of the country, it’s not broken and doesn’t need to be fixed.”

As it relates to masks, McConnell’s other fellow Kentucky Senator Rand Paul is openly opposed to wearing one but McConnell has a clear stance on the matter as he frequently encourages people to wear it.

“Well, we agree on many things, we don’t agree on that.”

During his visit to Med Center Health’s vaccine clinic, McConnell also encouraged people to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

FULL INTERVIEW: 13 News interview with Sen. Mitch McConnell

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police are working a fatal wreck in Edmonson County.
UPDATE: One dead following fatal wreck in Edmonson County
Sarah A. Bradley, 21, is arrested at Rural King in Glasgow for disorderly conduct and other...
Woman arrested in Glasgow for impersonating an FBI agent and harassment
Jenny Durbin, 41 (pictured) and Douglas Sanders, 33 (not pictured) were both arrest Friday in...
Edmonson Co. traffic stop leads to felony drug arrests
Med Center Health says you no longer have to wait 90 days before getting your vaccine if you've...
Do you still need to wait 90 days after having COVID-19 to get vaccine?
Amanda Glaab of Scottsville was arrested on auto theft and public intoxication charges.
Scottsville woman arrested in Glasgow after stolen vehicle found

Latest News

Interview with Sen. Mitch McConnell in Bowling Green
Interview with Sen. Mitch McConnell in Bowling Green
It is unclear if McConnell has talked to Trump lately. He says he is focusing on the present
Unclear if McConnell has talked to Trump lately, says he is focusing on the present
Coronavirus in Kentucky
Gov. Beshear reports 751 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky
FILE - In this Oct. 6, 2020, file photo, kindergarten students check to make sure they are...
Bills propose funding full day kindergarten, water projects
Rep Comer voices his thoughts on border crisis
Rep. James Comer voices his thoughts on the current border crisis