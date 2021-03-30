Advertisement

Muhlenberg County schools to close Thursday in honor of boys’ basketball in KHSAA Sweet 16

Muhlenberg County Schools remain virtual an extra week.
Muhlenberg County Schools remain virtual an extra week.
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WBKO) - According to a Facebook post, all Muhlenberg County Public Schools will be closed April 1 in honor of the boys’ basketball team heading to the KHSAA Sweet 16.

The students will not be observing an NTI day.

All Muhlenberg County Public Schools will be closed Thursday, April 1, and will not be using an NTI day. With the...

Posted by Muhlenberg County Public Schools on Monday, March 29, 2021

The Muhlenberg County Mustangs will play in the first round of the tournament Thursday morning at 10 in Rupp Arena.

The missed day will be made up at the end of the school year, making May 19 the last day for students.

