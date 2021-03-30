Muhlenberg County schools to close Thursday in honor of boys’ basketball in KHSAA Sweet 16

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WBKO) - According to a Facebook post, all Muhlenberg County Public Schools will be closed April 1 in honor of the boys’ basketball team heading to the KHSAA Sweet 16.

The students will not be observing an NTI day.

The Muhlenberg County Mustangs will play in the first round of the tournament Thursday morning at 10 in Rupp Arena.

The missed day will be made up at the end of the school year, making May 19 the last day for students.

