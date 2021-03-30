Advertisement

Sen. McConnell stops in Bowling Green encouraging people to get vaccinated

By Katey Cook
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After making a similar stop in Eastern Kentucky Monday, U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell visited the Med Center’s WKU Health Sciences Complex. The building is home to the hospital’s main vaccination site in Bowling Green.

Senator McConnell was introduced by Ron Sowell, the Executive Vice President of Med Center Health. Sowell recently announced his plans to retire after a 36-year-long career with the Med Center. This is likely Sowell’s last public event with the hospital.

“I wanted to thank you for your extraordinary work. It’s been a pleasure working with you over the years,” Senator Mitch McConnell said talking to Sowell.

While taking questions from the media, and discussing a few other topics, the senator’s main reason to visit Bowling Green was to encourage everyone eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I’m here today because it’s time to start really emphasizing the importance of getting the vaccine,” Senator McConnell said.

He pointed out that republican men are one group of people that are more reluctant to get the shot. “I’m a republican man. I took my vaccine as soon as I was eligible and certainly encourage everybody to do it,” the senator explained.

McConnell has always been an advocate for wearing masks during the pandemic, continuing to encourage face coverings after the vaccine rollout. This differs from Senator Rand Paul’s opinion, as he has openly questioned if it is just ‘political theater’ to wear a mask after being vaccinated.

“Well, we agree on many things, we don’t agree on that,” Senator McConnell said.

At the beginning of his news conference, Senator McConnell reflected on the progress made since the beginning of the pandemic.

“We had both a medical emergency and a economic emergency at the same time,” Senator McConnell said. “I was the majority leader of the senate at the time, the Cares Act started in my office, and we built it out.”

Senator McConnell criticized the recently passed $1.9 trillion relief package, saying it did not include enough funding for vaccines and healthcare.

“Only one percent of that $2 trillion is for vaccines, why we’re here today, and only nine percent is about health care, what much of the Cares Act and the bills last year were about,” Senator McConnell stated.

He said that the country needs to accept the fact that things are getting better, as we are about where we should be when it comes to vaccine distribution.

