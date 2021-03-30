State legislature overrides Governor Beshear’s veto of HB 563

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -- The Kentucky legislature overrides Governor Andy Beshear’s veto of House Bill 563.

Known as the contentious School Choice Bill, Governor Beshear had vetoed it, calling it unconstitutional. But Monday afternoon the house overrode his veto in a 51-to-42 vote. And Monday night the state senate did the same thing by a vote of 23-to-14.

Warren County Schools Superintendent Rob Clayton was against the bill, saying it would pull funding away from public schools. But Bowling Green Independent Schools Superintendent Gary Fields, said this shouldn’t be a public versus private matter.

“Private schools aren’t the enemy,” said Fields. “We work very closely with our private schools, we actually give federal money to our private schools as required by law. The idea that private schools aren’t getting any public funds just isn’t true. They are getting public funds And so, you know, I think I think we need to figure out ways to work together for our community.”

Republican lawmakers also overrode vetoes of bills to change retirement benefits for new teachers and shield legislative records from public scrutiny. Some of the overrides stripped away parts of the governor’s executive authority.

