Advertisement

State legislature overrides Governor Beshear’s veto of HB 563

BGSID and WCPS disagree on school choice bill, scholarship tax credits
BGSID and WCPS disagree on school choice bill, scholarship tax credits
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -- The Kentucky legislature overrides Governor Andy Beshear’s veto of House Bill 563.

Known as the contentious School Choice Bill, Governor Beshear had vetoed it, calling it unconstitutional. But Monday afternoon the house overrode his veto in a 51-to-42 vote. And Monday night the state senate did the same thing by a vote of 23-to-14.

Warren County Schools Superintendent Rob Clayton was against the bill, saying it would pull funding away from public schools. But Bowling Green Independent Schools Superintendent Gary Fields, said this shouldn’t be a public versus private matter.

“Private schools aren’t the enemy,” said Fields. “We work very closely with our private schools, we actually give federal money to our private schools as required by law. The idea that private schools aren’t getting any public funds just isn’t true. They are getting public funds And so, you know, I think I think we need to figure out ways to work together for our community.”

Republican lawmakers also overrode vetoes of bills to change retirement benefits for new teachers and shield legislative records from public scrutiny. Some of the overrides stripped away parts of the governor’s executive authority.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources
Illegal alligators seized from a Kentucky home
Kentucky State Police are working a fatal wreck in Edmonson County.
UPDATE: One dead following fatal wreck in Edmonson County
Sarah A. Bradley, 21, is arrested at Rural King in Glasgow for disorderly conduct and other...
Woman arrested in Glasgow for impersonating an FBI agent and harassment
Jenny Durbin, 41 (pictured) and Douglas Sanders, 33 (not pictured) were both arrest Friday in...
Edmonson Co. traffic stop leads to felony drug arrests
Amanda Glaab of Scottsville was arrested on auto theft and public intoxication charges.
Scottsville woman arrested in Glasgow after stolen vehicle found

Latest News

Police officers stand guard during the Good Trouble Tuesday march for Breonna Taylor on...
Kentucky bill criminalizing taunts against police stalls
Dollars
Kentucky lawmakers exert influence in deciding uses for pandemic aid
State budget eliminates Governor ability to spend federal aid without legislative approval
State budget eliminates Gov ability to spend federal aid without legislature proposal
FILE - In this June 9, 2020, file photo, election workers process mail-in ballots during a...
US: Putin approved operations to help Trump against Biden