WKU offers COVID-19 vaccines to students, faculty and staff starting Wednesday

By Ana Medina
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Starting Wednesday from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m., students, faculty, staff, and contract employees and their families can get vaccinated at the Stansbury Concourse at Diddle Arena.

Registration is mandatory and you can register here.

WKU says they are offering the vaccine for convenience and hoping to reach individuals who may not get vaccinated otherwise.

“By bringing it to campus, which we have really wanted to do for some time now, it’s more convenient. We will allow time off for employees to go get the vaccine, and they won’t have to take vacation or sick leave to go do it. They can just walk and get it done. We want to make it as convenient and as easy as possible, so we get more people vaccinated and protect our family more,” says Bob Skipper, Director, Media Relations at WKU.

Skipper says if all appointments are booked on Wednesday, and you want to get vaccinated, keep checking since they will continue with appointments until Friday.

Currently, getting vaccinated is encouraged but not required for students returning to in-person classes next semester.

