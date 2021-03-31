A breezy, chilly and cloudy midweek!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a very warm and sunny first half of the week, we enter the final day of March and the start of April on a cold note with breezy conditions!

We're tracking some very cold conditions for Wednesday night and Thursday night in south-central Kentucky. (WBKO)

Scattered showers are possible on Wednesday afternoon after the cold front passes through. Temps in the morning will be in the mid 50s before falling in the 40s during the day... so our high temperatures will be reached very early in the day. It will be a CHILLY finish to March! Winds will also be very breezy out of the north and west between 10-20 miles per hour with gusts exceeding 30 miles per hour at times!

Thursday morning will have lows around or below freezing with skies clearing out - and Thursday during the day will only see temps reach the low-to-mid 40s. Fortunately it will be dry with mostly sunny skies... but the clear skies will allow temps on Thursday night into Friday to fall in the low-to-mid 20s. Widespread frost and a hard freeze are expected, so hold off on planting if you can or if you have plants outside, take them inside or cover them up! Good Friday sees temps struggle to reach 50 with continued sunshine before we see temps recover this Easter Weekend in the 60s. A few spots could reach the low 70s by Easter Sunday, so if you are planning any family activities, we suggest enjoying them outside with the sunshine and warm conditions! We should climb well into the 70s Monday and Tuesday with more sunshine.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

**Freeze Warning in effect from 1 a.m. until 10 a.m. on Thursday, Apr. 1**

**Freeze Watch in effect from 8 p.m. until 10 a.m. on Thursday PM & Friday AM, April 1 & 2**

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy. Scattered showers possible. Breezy and cool. High 52. Low 31. Winds NW at 13 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy and cool. Hard freeze likely. High 46. Low 24. Winds NW at 14 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Cool. High 50. Low 30. Winds NE at 5 mph.

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 83 (1978, 1963, 1929)

Record Low Today: 19 (1923)

Normal High: 65

Normal Low: 41

Sunrise: 6:33 a.m.

Sunset: 7:08 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 31 / Small Particulate Matter: 29)

UV Index: Low (2 - Sunburn Time if Unprotected: N/A minutes)

Pollen Count: Low (0.4 - Trees)

Mold Count: Low (1642 Mold Spore Count)

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 76

Yesterday’s Low: 39

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.94″

Monthly Precip: 5.32″ (+1.06″)

Yearly Precip: 17.35″ (+5.52″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 8.8″

