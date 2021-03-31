BGPD looking forward to the beginning of the next academy year

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police Department is celebrating this week.

As nine of their recruits are set to start the academy.

Deputy Chief of Support Services Penny Bowles says back in November for their first class, they had 11 graduates.

Since then they have adjusted for the new academy year.

Bowles spoke on their excitement beginning the academy this year.

“So, you know, we’re super proud of the academy being here, super excited about it. But the first Academy, you know, again, we were learning and it was a great process. But now with the new Academy started, we have nine recruits that are going to start on April 12. They go before the commission for approval on the first so after the first day are officially hired, but they’ll start with us on the 12th and graduate on September the 10th.”

The recruits get commissioned on Thursday, April 1st at 4:30 pm.

