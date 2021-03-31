Advertisement

Daily temperature screenings at school no longer required

School temperature screenings.
School temperature screenings.(WCPS)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - According to a post by Warren County Public Schools, they will no longer take temperatures of students each day.

The decision comes after the Kentucky Department of Education and the Kentucky Department of Public Health announced they will no longer require daily temperature screenings when students arrive at school.

Warren County Public Schools requests that parents continue to monitor their children’s health before sending them to school each day.

Starting tomorrow (4/1/2021) the Kentucky Department of Education and the Kentucky Department of Public Health will no...

Posted by Warren County Public Schools on Wednesday, March 31, 2021

