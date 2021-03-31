Freeze Warnings in Effect!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Wednesday brought us plenty of clouds and MUCH colder temperatures! Clearing skies set us up for the first of what will be three consecutive nights of lows dropping into “freezing” territory.

We’ll wake up Thursday morning to lows ranging from 25-30 degrees under clear skies. A nippy northwest wind will produce wind chills as cold as around 20 degrees...brrr!! Thursday’s highs will only climb into the low-to-mid 40s despite mostly sunny skies. Clear skies and a lighter wind will allow temps on Thursday night into Friday to fall in the low-to-mid 20s. Widespread frost and a hard freeze are expected, so hold off on planting if you can or if you have plants outside, take them inside or cover them up! Good Friday sees temps struggle to reach 50 with continued sunshine.

Easter Weekend brings us a nice recovery with our temperatures! We’ll climb back into the 60s Saturday with lots of sunshine. A few spots could reach the low 70s by Easter Sunday, so if you are planning any family activities, we suggest enjoying them outside with the sunshine and warm conditions! We should climb well into the 70s Monday and Tuesday with more sunshine. In fact, we look dry through next Wednesday at this time.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

**Freeze Warning in effect from 1 a.m. until 10 a.m. on Thursday, Apr. 1**

**Freeze Warning in effect from 8 p.m. until 10 a.m. on Thursday PM & Friday AM, April 1 & 2**

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy & much colder. High 46, Low 24, winds NW-14, G-30

GOOD FRIDAY: Sunny but chilly. High 50, Low 30, winds NE-5

SATURDAY: Sunny and warmer. High 63, Low 39, winds S-8

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 62

Today’s Low: 47

Normal High: 65

Normal Low: 41

Record High: 83 (1978)

Record Low: 19 (1923)

Today’s Precip: 0.13″

Monthly Precip: 5.45″ (+.04″)

Yearly Precip: 17.48″ (+5.50″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 8.8″

Today’s Sunset: 7:08 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:32 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 3 / Small Particulate Matter: 29)

UV Index: Low (2)

Pollen Count: High (0.4 - Trees)

Mold Count: Low (1323 Mold Spore Count)

