FULL INTERVIEW: Rep. James Comer addresses various topics including gun control

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Congressman James Comer virtually sat down with 13 News on Tuesday and discussed a variety of topics, from gun control to getting vaccinated, to the border crisis among others.

Q: Now, kind of switching gears a little bit, the filibuster, should we abolish it? Should we not? What do you think?

A: No, I think we need to keep the rules in place and that’s the way Congress was designed. The Senate was designed to be different than the house, the house is majority rule. In the Senate, it was designed to be more of a consensus-building, branch of government, and what we had in the past has worked very well there. The Senate was created to move slower than the house. That’s frustrating for me, a lot of times when I have a bill passed the house or a bill I’m interested in that passes the house, it goes to the Senate, and it seems like it takes forever, but that’s the way our founding fathers designed it and what you have now is basically a split America, you have a house that Pelosi could only lose five votes in the House of Representatives for a bill to pass on a part along partisan lines in the Senate, it’s 50-50, with the vice president breaking the top, that’s not a mandate, and that’s not the time or scenario to drastically change things like the filibuster.”

Q: Now, kind of your thoughts on the new gun control gun reform that’s been kind of going on right now. Obviously, you know, new president, new rules, kind of your thoughts on that. Do you think we need to regulate that more? Or do you think that the gun regulations we had before with our previous president were better?

A: “I believe that people kill people, guns don’t kill people and when you have more gun laws, it really only affects the law-abiding citizens, criminals are going to break the law. You can write into the law, a criminal can’t own a gun, they’re still going to own a gun because they’re criminals, they break the law. Well, I don’t believe that any different gun regulations are going to change the fact that there are always going to begun crimes, you can’t legislate hate, you can’t legislate criminals, and every time there’s a mass shooting or any type of shooting, you have liberals say we need to pass gun reform that would solve the problem. I don’t believe that I believe in the Second Amendment. I believe that when you make it harder to own guns, you’re only affecting the law-abiding citizens.”

Q: Now you’ve also been a prominent critic of the recent movement to make Washington D.C. a state, and the issue is coming through the Oversight Committee, which you serve as the top Republican. Tell me a little bit about that.

A: “This is another huge battle that we’re facing in Congress, and I’m the lead Republican in opposing this, what we’re seeing now as a movement to make Washington D.C., the 51st state. This is for one reason and one reason to create two new democratic U.S. Senate seats, then you can abolish the filibuster, then you can have the votes to stack the Supreme Court to add three more supreme court justices to stack the court. This is the first step to radically change America to be able to adopt a radical liberal agenda and in Washington D.C., they can say we don’t have representation. There’s no city in America that has more attention paid to it by Congress than Washington, D.C., the members of Congress, those of us we work their two-thirds of the year, if there’s something wrong with Washington, DC, if they have a problem with their infrastructure, if they have anything, we’re gonna fix it in Congress.”

