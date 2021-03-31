Grayson County Health Department to open vaccinations to residents 18 and older

LEITCHFIELD, Ky. (WBKO) - Grayson County Health Department, under the guidance of the federal and state government, will open vaccinations to all Grayson County residents/employees ages 18 and older beginning April 14.

Health department officials said at this time only appointments for those in phases 1A - 2 are being accepted. Appointments for this additional population will start to be accepted on April 14. Officials said other vaccination sites may not be in this phase and to contact those particular sites for additional information.

