Man with suspended license arrested in Glasgow

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A Glasgow man was arrested after a traffic stop on Simmons Street in Glasgow.

John C. Franklin accelerated his vehicle and failed to stop before ultimately stopping.

Glasgow Police confirmed that his driver’s license was suspended.

Franklin was arrested and charged with the suspended license infraction, fleeing or evading police and wanton endangerment.

