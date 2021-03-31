Advertisement

Man with suspended license arrested in Glasgow

John Franklin of Glasgow
John Franklin of Glasgow(Barren County Detention Center)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A Glasgow man was arrested after a traffic stop on Simmons Street in Glasgow.

John C. Franklin accelerated his vehicle and failed to stop before ultimately stopping.

Glasgow Police confirmed that his driver’s license was suspended.

Franklin was arrested and charged with the suspended license infraction, fleeing or evading police and wanton endangerment.

