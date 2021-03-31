Advertisement

Phoenix Rising organizing party to help promote awareness to human trafficking

By Ana Medina
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - April is known as Child Abuse Prevention Month and Phoenix Rising is hosting an event to raise awareness of human trafficking.

Eeyore’s Birthday Bash is the name of the event and will be held on April 17 at The Higgins Center for Nonprofits.

A board member of Phoenix Rising says they hope the event brings awareness to the tragedy that is human trafficking.

“Well, because the goal of Phoenix Rising is to work with our children, our survivors, and of who may be experiencing human trafficking, it’s also to bring awareness to the community and the plight they have, but it does happen, and the ways that they can all learn about it, and be able to identify that and also be able to seek help for that fight,” says Felicia Bland a Board Member of Phoenix Rising.

Bland also says there will be other nonprofits taking part in the event.

The party is on April 17th from 9 am til 11 am.

