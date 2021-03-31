Rep. James Comer says new Georgia voter law is ‘not racist’ and doesn’t suppress voters

Ky. (WBKO) - In legislature news, Kentucky recently passed bipartisan election reform legislation. The bill expands early and absentee voting which has received widespread support.

Meanwhile, Georgia passed a new law last week that imposes new voter ID requirements for absentee ballots, allows state officials to take over local election boards and limits the use of ballot drop boxes. Some have claimed this new bill attributes to be voter suppression.

Local Representative James Comer of Monroe County says he doesn’t believe the intent was to limit voter access in Georgia.

”When you vote in person in most states, now you have to show a voter ID but when you vote absentee, and I’m from Monroe County, we’ve seen a lot of this in the past, that’s when a lot of fraud occurs you don’t have to show an id someone else could fill out the absentee ballot for you,” said Comer.

Comer added that the new rules for absentee ballots stem from the pandemic when a much larger percentage of votes came from absentee ballots compared to years past.

“After COVID, you know, it accounted to a majority of the vote in the election, so you eliminated all the safeguards to prevent fraud and what Georgia is trying to do is to ensure the integrity of the election. I support that I don’t think it’s racist, I don’t think it’s anything to try to suppress voter turnout,” said Comer.

The Kentucky voting reform bill is on Governor Beshear’s desk waiting to be signed into law. He hasn’t announced when he will do so but told CNN he would be reviewing the legislation in the coming days.

