Safe Haven Baby Box coming to Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - During the legislative session, House Bill 155 was passed.

The bill would allow the use of a baby box when a newborn is anonymously surrendered by a parent to a staffed police station, fire station, or hospital.

The Bowling Green Fire Department is getting one installed at their new station on Lovers Lane.

Katie McKee with BGFD explained what this means for the community.

“I think it’s going to definitely benefit our community. For anybody that does find themselves in that unfortunate situation. They do have that safe place to take their child within so many days of having them that they know that somebody will be there 24/7, to be able to take that child and get it the care that it needs,” said Mckee.

McKee adds that one should not leave the baby at a volunteer fire station since they are not manned 24/7.

There is no timeline for the installation of the baby box just yet.

