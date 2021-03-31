The Lee and Hayley Show comes to WBKO-FOX this May

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - May in Kentucky brings the most exciting two minutes in sports. It’s also about to bring an exciting hour of daytime television to WBKO-FOX featuring a familiar face to longtime viewers.

“The Lee and Hayley Show” features co-hosts Lee Cruse and Hayley Harmon. Harmon previously worked as a reporter and anchor at WBKO a decade ago. “I am over the moon because WBKO is where I got my start and it’s where I really got my feet wet in this business, and it’s where I got excited about the TV business. I am excited to be back home in Bowling Green,” said Harmon. “If I had not worked at WBKO I wouldn’t be here, so it’s just truly a dream and such a homecoming.”

Cruse and Harmon are known for their easy banter and natural chemistry. Cruse said the rapport was instant when they first met. “That was sort of kismet right off the bat. We just got along really well. We were working together on a morning show for another station and then we developed this talk show because I thought this could happen.”

Today that talk show that Cruse and Harmon built from the ground up has become its own company. “We control our own destiny and we get to share what we believe are gifts with other people and we can’t wait...to come visit you guys and hopefully make you laugh and help you decompress for at least an hour,” said Cruse.

Harmon said she’s looking forward to exploring the Bowling Green area again. “I’m excited to see the newness in Bowling Green and the growth, but I’m also wanting to take Lee to some of my favorite spots and old hang-outs and haunts and see all the sights.”

The show shoots daily at WTVQ ABC36 in Lexington and is expanding into syndication, including in Bowling Green and Starkville, Mississippi.

“The Lee and Hayley Show” will air at noon CST on WBKO-FOX starting Monday, May 10.

