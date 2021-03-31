Advertisement

Gov. Beshear: 815 new COVID-19 cases; vaccinations expand to 16 and older

Kentucky Coronavirus
Kentucky Coronavirus(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear gives the latest update on the spread of COVID-19 and vaccinations in Kentucky.

Gov. Beshear announced that starting April 5, Pfizer vaccinations would be open for all Kentuckians who qualify over age 16 and age 18 for Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines.

The governor reported that Kentucky had a total of 66 cases of B.1.1.7 COVID-19 variant, Allen County leading with 10 cases. Warren County had two.

Gov. Beshear reported 815 new cases of the virus, 22 new deaths and three additional audit deaths. Deaths included an 83-year-old man from Barren County, a 68-year-old man from Logan County, a 62-year-old man from Simpson County and an 80-year-old man from Warren County.

Watch below.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Med Center Health says you no longer have to wait 90 days before getting your vaccine if you've...
Do you still need to wait 90 days after having COVID-19 to get vaccine?
Rochelle Hager, 31, of Waterville, was an executive chef who posted popular TikTok videos and...
TikTok star Rochelle Hager on cellphone with fiancee as tree limb kills her
Kentucky State Police are working a fatal wreck in Edmonson County.
UPDATE: One dead following fatal wreck in Edmonson County
The Bidens’ rescue dog Major has been involved in another biting incident.
‘Major’ pain: Biden’s dog involved in 2nd biting incident
BGSID and WCPS disagree on school choice bill, scholarship tax credits
State legislature overrides Governor Beshear’s veto of HB 563

Latest News

Grayson County Health Department will start accepting appointments for county...
Grayson County Health Department to open vaccinations to residents 18 and older
Election voting
Rep. James Comer says new Georgia voter law is ‘not racist’ and doesn’t suppress voters
The Lee and Haley Show
The Lee and Hayley Show comes to WBKO-FOX in May
"Professional Headshot Day"
Professional Headshot Day to benefit Glory Baby Ministry