Gov. Beshear: 815 new COVID-19 cases; vaccinations expand to 16 and older

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear gives the latest update on the spread of COVID-19 and vaccinations in Kentucky.

Gov. Beshear announced that starting April 5, Pfizer vaccinations would be open for all Kentuckians who qualify over age 16 and age 18 for Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines.

The governor reported that Kentucky had a total of 66 cases of B.1.1.7 COVID-19 variant, Allen County leading with 10 cases. Warren County had two.

Gov. Beshear reported 815 new cases of the virus, 22 new deaths and three additional audit deaths. Deaths included an 83-year-old man from Barren County, a 68-year-old man from Logan County, a 62-year-old man from Simpson County and an 80-year-old man from Warren County.

