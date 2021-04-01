A breezy and chilly start to April - no joke!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The coldest day of the foreseeable future is Thursday, April 1 and it seems like this is Mother Nature’s way of playing a joke! Fortunately, we warm up relatively fast as we head into Easter Weekend!

A cold day requires a hot coffee to make it through the day! (WBKO)

We’ll wake up Thursday morning to lows ranging from 25-30 degrees under clear skies. A nippy northwest wind will produce wind chills as cold as around 20 degrees...brrr!! Thursday’s highs will only climb into the low-to-mid 40s despite mostly sunny skies. Clear skies and a lighter wind will allow temps on Thursday night into Friday to fall in the low-to-mid 20s. Widespread frost and a hard freeze are expected, so hold off on planting if you can or if you have plants outside, take them inside or cover them up! Good Friday sees temps struggle to reach 50 with continued sunshine.

Easter Weekend brings us a nice recovery with our temperatures! We’ll climb back into the 60s Saturday with lots of sunshine. A few spots could reach the low 70s by Easter Sunday, so if you are planning any family activities, we suggest enjoying them outside with the sunshine and warm conditions! We should climb well into the 70s Monday and Tuesday with more sunshine. In fact, we look dry through next Wednesday at this time.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

**Freeze Warning in effect from 8 p.m. until 10 a.m. on Thursday PM & Friday AM, April 1 & 2**

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy & much colder. High 46. Low 24. Winds NW at 14 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

GOOD FRIDAY: Sunny and chilly. High 50. Low 30. Winds NE at 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunny and warmer. High 63. Low 39. Winds S at 8 mph.

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 87 (1940, 1905)

Record Low Today: 19 (1923)

Normal High: 65

Normal Low: 41

Sunrise: 6:31 a.m.

Sunset: 7:08 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 31 / Small Particulate Matter: 20)

UV Index: Moderate (5 - Sunburn Time if Unprotected: 40 minutes)

Pollen Count: High (9.7 - Trees)

Mold Count: Low (1679 Mold Spore Count)

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 62

Yesterday’s Low: 41

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.13″

Monthly Precip: 5.45″ (+1.04″)

Yearly Precip: 17.48″ (+5.50″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 8.8″

