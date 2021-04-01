Advertisement

A breezy and chilly start to April - no joke!

Temperatures will be 15-20 degrees below normal Thursday!
By Ethan Emery
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The coldest day of the foreseeable future is Thursday, April 1 and it seems like this is Mother Nature’s way of playing a joke! Fortunately, we warm up relatively fast as we head into Easter Weekend!

A cold day requires a hot coffee to make it through the day!
A cold day requires a hot coffee to make it through the day!(WBKO)

We’ll wake up Thursday morning to lows ranging from 25-30 degrees under clear skies. A nippy northwest wind will produce wind chills as cold as around 20 degrees...brrr!! Thursday’s highs will only climb into the low-to-mid 40s despite mostly sunny skies. Clear skies and a lighter wind will allow temps on Thursday night into Friday to fall in the low-to-mid 20s. Widespread frost and a hard freeze are expected, so hold off on planting if you can or if you have plants outside, take them inside or cover them up! Good Friday sees temps struggle to reach 50 with continued sunshine.

Easter Weekend brings us a nice recovery with our temperatures! We’ll climb back into the 60s Saturday with lots of sunshine. A few spots could reach the low 70s by Easter Sunday, so if you are planning any family activities, we suggest enjoying them outside with the sunshine and warm conditions! We should climb well into the 70s Monday and Tuesday with more sunshine. In fact, we look dry through next Wednesday at this time.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

**Freeze Warning in effect from 8 p.m. until 10 a.m. on Thursday PM & Friday AM, April 1 & 2**

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy & much colder. High 46. Low 24. Winds NW at 14 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

GOOD FRIDAY: Sunny and chilly. High 50. Low 30. Winds NE at 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunny and warmer. High 63. Low 39. Winds S at 8 mph.

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 87 (1940, 1905)

Record Low Today: 19 (1923)

Normal High: 65

Normal Low: 41

Sunrise: 6:31 a.m.

Sunset: 7:08 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 31 / Small Particulate Matter: 20)

UV Index: Moderate (5 - Sunburn Time if Unprotected: 40 minutes)

Pollen Count: High (9.7 - Trees)

Mold Count: Low (1679 Mold Spore Count)

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 62

Yesterday’s Low: 41

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.13″

Monthly Precip: 5.45″ (+1.04″)

Yearly Precip: 17.48″ (+5.50″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 8.8″

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

$13,000 worth of lumber stolen from MidSouth Lumber & Supply.
Crime Stoppers: Stolen Lumber
Med Center Health says you no longer have to wait 90 days before getting your vaccine if you've...
Do you still need to wait 90 days after having COVID-19 to get vaccine?
John Franklin of Glasgow
Glasgow Man charged with fleeing from police following traffic stop
Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear: 815 new COVID-19 cases; vaccinations expand to 16 and older
A statue in a Logan County cemetery was vandalized this week.
Logan County Sheriff’s Office asking for help after statue vandalized in cemetery

Latest News

Very cold tonight in south-central Kentucky
Cold Thursday, but we warm up by Easter Sunday!
A cold start to the first day of April!
A cold, but dry start to April in south-central Kentucky
An unseasonably cold air mass to start April
Freeze Warnings in Effect!
We're tracking some very cold conditions for Wednesday night and Thursday night in...
A breezy, chilly and cloudy midweek!