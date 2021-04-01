Advertisement

A Freeze Warning in Effect

Thursday Evening Forecast
Thursday Evening Forecast(None)
By Matthew Stephens
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Clear skies, light winds and an unseasonably cool air mass will allow overnight temperatures to fall into the mid 20s overnight. Some isolated areas could see upper teens. A Freeze Warning will remain in effect through Friday Morning. Good Friday will remain mostly sunny, however conditions will still be unseasonably chilly. Look for highs in the lower 50s.

After another freeze Friday night, look for temperatures to rebound into the mid 60s Easter weekend with Sunny skies and a Southerly wind. Our next rain chance doesn’t arrive until Wednesday afternoon. Look for conditions to become more seasonable next week!

