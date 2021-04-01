Advertisement

Allen County community marks the start of Child Abuse Prevention Month

By Katey Cook
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Scottsville, Ky. (WBKO) - April is nationally recognized as Child Abuse Prevention Month, and to bring awareness to the cause, several people in the Allen County community came together to commemorate the start of the month.

“It’s a way to remember victims of abuse, but also, it’s a way to help prevent it as well. It comes down to awareness,” Sid Broderson said. Broderson is the family court judge in Kentucky’s 49th circuit which covers Simpson and Allen Counties.

Broderson said one of his main responsibilities as family court judges is to hear and decide cases of dependency, neglect or abuse of children.

“The important thing is reporting, and for people to know what occurs and what to look for, and not be afraid to speak up and to report it,” Broderson explained.

Wednesday afternoon a balloon release, using eco-friendly balloons, took place at The Core in Scottsville to remember victims of child abuse.

Caption

“We released 141 balloons and each of those stood for one case of abuse or neglect in 2020,” Jennifer Woods, a social services clinician with the Allen County Department for Community Based Services said.

After that, those participating march to the county’s judicial center where the judge executive and mayor of Scottsville signed a proclamation recognizing April as Child Abuse Prevention month.

“We have lots of decorations in town, lots of local businesses have painted windows. We have blue ribbons on every lamppost on the square. We also have pinwheels out on the square, and every pin will also represent a case of child abuse or neglect,” Woods explained.

She went on to say that pinwheels are often used as a symbol of a child’s innocence during the month of April.

Though they have held events in the past, this is the first time the whole community has come together to honor the meaning behind the month. Woods hopes the turnout only grows as they continue to hold awareness events each year.

“The normal person may not always know about or how to call when they do suspect abuse or neglect and we are just trying to educate them in this month,” Woods explained. “individuals know that children don’t often have voices and without us bringing awareness and teaching the public who to call when to call what constitutes abuse and neglect that’s how we further help the children.”

To report a case of child abuse or neglect you can call 877-KYSAFE1 (1-877-597-2331), or click here to report it online. You can also contact your local law enforcement agency.

