Bowling Green blows past UHA, moves on to Elite 8

By Jeff Lightsy
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Purples continued their dominant season on Wednesday, at the state tournament when they defeated University Heights 85-57.

Turner Buttry led the way for the Purples with 20 points, including 3-4 from behind the arc. Isaiah Mason chipped in with 16 points and 6 rebounds.

Bowling Green improves 24-2 on the year and in the next round waiting for them are the Ballard Bruins. Ballard is one of the only two teams to defeat the Purples this season.

You can catch this matchup Friday, April 1 at 2 PM at Rupp Arena.

