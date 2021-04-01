Bowling Green couple makes million dollar investment to Arts of Southern Kentucky

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The performance space at the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SKyPAC) will now be named the Rita and Jim Scott Concert Hall after the couple’s one-million-dollar gift to Arts of Southern Kentucky.

The donation will be split evenly between the support of operating expenses and the establishment of the Rita and Jim Scott endowment.

The gift represents the largest single investment ever made to an arts organization in Southern Kentucky.

(Story continues after tweet)

Arts of Southern Kentucky has announced that the primary performance space at SKyPAC will now be named the Rita and Jim Scott Concert Hall after the couples $1 million dollar gift to the organization. @wbkotv pic.twitter.com/zEDRCMeVha — Ana Medina 13 News (@anamedina___) April 1, 2021

Rita Scott spoke with 13 News after the announcement on the future.

“I think we have community support. I believe that they understand that we’re on good financial grounds now and that we will be bringing in programs. Of course the COVID knocked everything out for a long period but the new programs will be starting the end of the summer. This fall, Orchestra Kentucky has all of their schedule out now and people can buy tickets, they just have to call in and buy their tickets. And we do hope that they’ll start buying tickets because we’re hoping to have a very successful spring, fall and winter with all of the concerts that are coming,” Scott said.

Scott also spoke on the sign carrying their name, and says “we’re very proud to be able to do that, it’s a legacy thing and it’ll be there forever and we’re happy to have it there, we’re happy to support this, Arts of Southern Kentucky.”

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.