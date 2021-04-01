Advertisement

Cave City gets a “glow up” with new mural

Cave city is growing and getting its own glow up.
Cave city is growing and getting its own glow up.(None)
By Kaley Skaggs
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Cave City is growing and getting its own “glow up.” Starting with the first street park renovations with a mini free library box, new lights, and a new mural.

The new mural is of Amanda Gorman, the young poet who gave the poem at the inauguration this year.

The quote reads “For there is always light if only we’re brave enough to see it. If only we are brave enough to be it.”

“Everyone needs some good messaging these days and they need a little bit of color in their life,” said Leticia Cline, City Council Woman & Co-Owner of The Dive.

Those aren’t the only changes as there are some other major projects in the works.

“We also have just got it confirmed that Lowes is making this their hero project. So they are coming out with their team of people rolling up their sleeves, doing some landscaping, mulching, painting, building picnic tables, “said Cline.

They are now currently trying to raise funds for new playground equiptemt. Cline tells 13 News that some of the equipment has been in Cave City for more than 50 years. She adds that this park was not initially number one on their list of projects, but that quickly changed for them.

“When we were down there working on the mini-library box we had children come up that were crying and hugging us and thanking us because they were just so grateful just to get a book and I knew it was needed,” said Cline.

If you are interested in volunteering to help in these efforts you can contact city hall in Cave City or visit their Facebook page by clicking HERE.

