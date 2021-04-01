Charles Bassey declares for the NBA draft

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The anchor in the middle of WKU over the last three season has played his final game as a Hilltopper. As junior center Charles Bassey has declared for the 2021 NBA draft.

Bassey dominated this season averaging 17.6 points, 11.6 rebounds and 3.1 blocks. Since arriving on campus back in 2018 the 6′11 bigman from Nigeria has won a number of awards. This includes C-USA Freshman of the Year, 2x C-USA Defensive Player of the Year, and 2021 C-USA Player of the Year. He was also named an honorable mention AP All-American.

Bassey is considered by many experts believe he will be a first round pick. ESPN has ranked him as their No. 25 prospect.

The NBA announced this week that the 2021 NBA draft will be held on July 29, and it has scheduled its draft combine for June 21, featuring competitive 5-on-5 action “subject to public health conditions.”

