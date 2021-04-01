Crime Stoppers: Stolen Lumber

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police are investigating a theft that took place on January 21, 2021.

Police say a man who identified himself as Tim Smith placed an order with MidSouth Lumber and Supply for $13,000 worth of lumber. They say he paid with a credit card that was accepted at the time.

Later that day a black Chevrolet Avalanche and a red flatbed truck picked up the order. The next day a white Ford F150 picked up the rest of the lumber.

MidSouth was then contacted by the credit card company and told the transaction was fraudulent. Surveillance shows a white woman and a white man related to the Ford F150.

