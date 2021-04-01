Advertisement

Crime Stoppers: Stolen Lumber

By Gene Birk
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police are investigating a theft that took place on January 21, 2021.

Police say a man who identified himself as Tim Smith placed an order with MidSouth Lumber and Supply for $13,000 worth of lumber. They say he paid with a credit card that was accepted at the time.

Later that day a black Chevrolet Avalanche and a red flatbed truck picked up the order. The next day a white Ford F150 picked up the rest of the lumber.

MidSouth was then contacted by the credit card company and told the transaction was fraudulent. Surveillance shows a white woman and a white man related to the Ford F150.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE. Click Here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name. Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don’t use caller ID. They just want your information, not your name, and you could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.

