Gov. Beshear reports 972 new cases of COVID-19; 2.99% positivity rate

Kentucky Coronavirus
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - On Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear provided the latest update on the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in Kentucky.

Gov. Beshear reported 872 new cases of the virus, 13 new deaths and 5 new deaths from audit. The positivity rate was 2.99%.

On Wednesday, Gov. Beshear announced all Kentuckians 16 and older will be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine April 5. Only the Pfizer vaccine is approved for 16 and 17-year-olds.

Kentucky COVID Facts 4-1-2021
Gov. Beshear also signed an executive order on Wednesday that applies the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s order extending the nationwide moratorium on evictions from residential premises for nonpayment of rent through June 30, 2021.

To be covered by the CDC eviction moratorium, complete this Declaration Form (Spanish version).

The Governor has designated $264 million to the Team Kentucky Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund that can assist Kentucky renters in 118 counties with rent or utility payments. For more information and to apply, click here.

