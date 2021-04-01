Hilltoppers hold NFL Pro Day

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As the NFL Draft draws closer, a handful of Hilltoppers took part in Western Kentucky’s Pro Day, hoping to catch the attention of scouts.

“It went really well and I think everybody out here performed well,” said offensive lineman and Bowling Green native Jordan Meredith. “I had a couple of goals for all of my drills and I hit a lot of them. So I’m stoked about that.”

Originally, Meredith was debating on whether or not to participate in WKU’s pro day. After talking with some of his coaches and mentors, he decided to give it a go.

“They told me I’d regret it if I didn’t try it so I went ahead and tried it,” Meredith said. “Today was a good day so I’m glad I did it.”

This also featured several former players returning to the hill, after the COVID-19 pandemic canceled last year’s pro day.

“It was just a cool opportunity to come back and be able to get back with my guys and put something out there to kind of see what happens,” said Ty Storey.

Storey started 10 games for the Tops in 2019 going 8-2 over that span, including a victory in the First Responder Bowl over Western Michigan. The Arkansas native threw for 2,567 yards and 14 touchdowns for WKU. Storey said it felt good working with his old teammates.

“It felt like old times,” Storey said. “We haven’t thrown together in over a year but after we got out there and got back into our rhythm we were completely fine. It felt awesome to be back out there.”

“I miss those guys,” Meredith said. “They’re great players and great leaders. It was great to come out here and work with them and see them grind away.”

Also taking part in the Tops pro day was Carson Williams of WKU Men’s Basketball.

“It went well for the most part,” Williams said. “I’m pretty happy with my performance.”

Williams, who hasn’t played football since middle school, averaged 10.9 points and 6 rebounds a game during his two seasons with the Tops.

“It’s kind of strange making this switch and having a week and a half to work out and train before working out in front of scouts,” Williams said. “It’s all gone well up until this point and I have no complaints.”

Williams isn’t the first Hilltopper to make the switch from college basketball to professional football. George Fant made the transition to football back in 2015 after playing basketball for four years on the hill. Fant signed with the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent in 2016. Fant currently plays for the New York Jets and has been a big help to Williams.

“He’s been a good mentor-type figure,” Williams said. “Been very helpful offering advice and training tips.”

Next up for the NFL prospects in the waiting game as they stand by for teams to come calling.

Full list of Participants

OL-Jordan Meredith

QB-Ty Storey

WR-Lucky Jackson

SAF-Devon Key

CB-Trae Meadows

OL-Miles Pate

DB-Ta’Carian Darden

WR-Quin Jernighan

DB-Devon Wharton

CB-Dionte Ruffin

ATH-Carson Williams

