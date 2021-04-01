Advertisement

Houchens Industries announces acquisition of Lee Masonry Products

By Lauren Hanson
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green based Houchens Industries announces the acquisition of Lee Masonry Products.

Lee Masonry Products was established by Ray Lee in Frankfort in 1963 and became a 100% employee-owned company in 2006. Lee Masonry is a manufacturer of concrete block and specialty concrete products and a distributor of clay masonry products for commercial and residential use.

“Lee Masonry Products will be a wonderful addition to the Houchens portfolio of companies, “said Houchens Chairman and CEO, Dion Houchins. “They are an extremely well run and profitable company with tremendous growth opportunities. They are also a great fit from a culture standpoint with them having similar values to those of Houchens. We are proud to welcome Lee Masonry to the Houchens family of companies. "

“We are proud to join and be an immediate contributor to the largest and most diversified wholly owned S Corp ESOP in the world,” said Carol Lee. “This transaction allows Lee Masonry to maintain its company legacy and instantly diversifies the retirement accounts of the participants in the ESOP.”

