Advertisement

Judge orders Lil Nas X’s ‘Satan Shoes’ off the market

A judge awarded Nike a temporary restraining order against Lil Nas X's "Satan Shoe" he designed...
A judge awarded Nike a temporary restraining order against Lil Nas X's "Satan Shoe" he designed with art collective MSCHF.(MSCHF via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It looks like Nike has won the battle over singer Lil Nas X’s limited edition “Satan Shoe” - and could win the war.

A federal judge Thursday granted Nike’s temporary restraining order against the New York art collective MSCHF.

That means for now, the $1,018 satanic-themed shoes cannot be sold and orders cannot be filled.

Nike sued the design company Monday.

Its lawyers argued consumers associated Nike with the devilish shoes and even threatened to boycott them.

The shoe giant claims the satanic association dilutes its famous Nike swoosh.

MSCHF’s attorneys compared the 666 pairs of modified shoes to art and said every pair except one had already been shipped.

The judge said the case will continue, but it is likely Nike will prevail in its trademark claims.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

$13,000 worth of lumber stolen from MidSouth Lumber & Supply.
Crime Stoppers: Stolen Lumber
Med Center Health says you no longer have to wait 90 days before getting your vaccine if you've...
Do you still need to wait 90 days after having COVID-19 to get vaccine?
John Franklin of Glasgow
Glasgow Man charged with fleeing from police following traffic stop
Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear: 815 new COVID-19 cases; vaccinations expand to 16 and older
A statue in a Logan County cemetery was vandalized this week.
Logan County Sheriff’s Office asking for help after statue vandalized in cemetery

Latest News

Courteney Batya Ross, George Floyd's girlfriend, talked Thursday about how George Floyd was 'a...
LIVE: George Floyd’s girlfriend recalls their struggles with addiction in Chauvin trial testimony
SKYCTC art students painted a new mural at Thoroughbred Shopping Center.
SKYCTC art students paint mural at Thoroughbred Square Shopping Center
Biden administration launches a $10 million ad campaign.
Biden launches community corps to boost COVID vaccinations
HHS launches $10 million ad campaign to encourage vaccinations
Police say a shooting at a Southern California office building has killed four people,...
Police: Gunman knew victims in California mass shooting