Kentucky lawmakers pass bill to fund full-day kindergarten

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky General Assembly passed a last-minute bill to fund full-day kindergarten, expand broadband access and pay off a federal loan used to support the state’s unemployment insurance program during the pandemic.

Both the Senate and House passed an amended version of House Bill 382 on Tuesday, the last day of Kentucky’s 2021 regular legislative session.

In addition to the $140 million to pay for full-day kindergarten, the bill also sets aside an additional $50 million to expand broadband and another $575 million to pay off the federal government for a loan used to support Kentucky’s unemployment insurance program, a proposal from Governor Andy Beshear.

The legislation covers full-day kindergarten just for the fiscal year 2022, however, Rep. Kevin Bratcher previously told WAVE 3 News the state’s efforts to fund all-day kindergarten have been a long time coming.

“The state is going to completely pick up the tab for full-day Kindergarten, and that’s going to be an exceptional thing,” Bratcher said. “It’s something that’s needed; it’s been asked for years, and we’re going to deliver it.”

Currently, Kentucky provides state funding for half-day kindergarten. School districts like Jefferson County Public Schools foot the rest of the bill with property tax money if they want to offer full-day kindergarten.

A JCPS spokesperson told WAVE 3 News House Bill 382 would mainly impact the district financially, since it already offers full-day kindergarten which costs the district around $9 million a year. If the bill passed, JCPS could use that money to support other student services, according to the spokesperson.

House Bill 382 now sits on Governor Andy Beshear’s desk where he can either veto the measure or sign it into law.

